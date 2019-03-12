Famous e-sports championship set for Vietnam debut

The DOTA 2 tournament, a well known mulitiplayer online battle arena, will have eight top teams in Vietnam compete for a $12,000 prize and the title of best DOTA 2 team in the country.

Four online qualification rounds will take place on April 13, 16, 20 and 23. Top two teams of each round will advance.

Besides Vietnam, ESL will also take the tournament to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

The online season of the ESL National Championships will happen weekly from April to May and the top four teams will advance to the offline finals in June.

The ESL National Championship is an e-sports league system that has been held in 20 countries.

ESL is the world’s largest e-sport company.

DOTA 2 has a widespread and active e-sport scene, with teams from across the world playing professionally in various leagues and tournaments. Premium tournaments of the game often have prize pools totaling millions of U.S. dollars, the highest of any e-sport.

DOTA 2 is played in matches between two teams of five players, with each team occupying and defending their own separate base on the map. Each of the ten players independently controls a powerful character, known as a "hero," who has unique abilities and differing styles of play. During a match, players collect experience points and items for their heroes to successfully defeat the opposing team's heroes in player versus player combat.

Multiple gaming publications consider DOTA 2 one of the greatest video games of all time. Since its release, it has been one of the most played games on Steam, a popular platform for purchasing and playing games with over a million players at its peak.

An e-sport tournament of the video game League of Legends will also be held in Hanoi this year from May 1-7.