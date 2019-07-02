VnExpress International
Sports

Offroad racing kicks up dirt in Hanoi

By Luong Dung   July 2, 2019 | 09:02 am GMT+7

An offroad race held in Hanoi last weekend provided a fair share of knockout thrills to both participants and the audience.

The Knock out the Kings (KOK) race was held in Yen So Park on Hanoi outskirts with the participation of 20 racers.

On the first day, the high speed racers swept thick dust from dirt roads due to the hot and dry weather.

The two racetracks were designed in parallel, with many windings, but the drivers could still see the opponent's car. Many hidden corners created unexpected surprises.

On Sunday, the road was wet and muddy because it rained the night before, throwing up another set of driving challenges.

On the second day, the racers went into the second and the third knock out rounds to choose the semifinalists and the finalists. The competition kicked up a lot of dirt, literally.

Besides the skills needed to drive on rough terrain, speed was a key factor in the KOK race. The competition allowed racers to use any kind of car with any level of upgrade.

The terrain in Yen So didn’t have high slopes, but there were bends everywhere, causing many difficulties for the racers.

The car of champion Nguyen Anh Tu from the PAC Racing team.

off road race Hanoi racers rough terrain sports
 
