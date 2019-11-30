Miguel Rodrigo steps down as head coach of Vietnam futsal team

Miguel Rodrigo, former head coach of Vietnam's national futsal team, speaks at a press conference. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Football Federation.

According to information posted on VFF's website Saturday, the head coach explained in his resignation letter that he has to take care of family affairs back in Spain, his home country.

The resignation has come with four months to go in the contract between Miguel Jose Rodrigo Conde Salazar, commonly called Miguel Rodrigo, and the federation.

Rodrigo has led the team to various success after taking over as head coach of the Vietnamese men’s national futsal team in June 2017.

Under the guidance of the 49-year-old coach, Vietnam pocketed a bronze at the previous edition of the SEA Games and another in the Futsal HDBank Championship Southeast Asia 2019, securing the team a spot at the 16th edition of the AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan to be held February 24-March 10 next year.

The team also made their way into the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC Futsal Championship.

Rodrigo also provided valuable assistance in recruiting, discovering and fostering future talents for Vietnam futsal.

There is no information yet about candidates who can replace him as the new head coach of the Vietnamese men's national futsal team.