League of Legends tourney shifts venue, schedule for former Vietnam president’s funeral

General Le Duc Anh died aged 99 on April 22. A two-day official mourning and state funeral will take place May 3-4.

As per previous reports, the tournament’s play-in stage was to be held in Hanoi from May 1-7.

Organizers have moved the location to Ho Chi Minh City, with the early-round play-in matches played May 1-2 and May 5; and the play-in knockout matches on May 6-7.

The group stage matches, originally planned in Saigon from May 10-14, will take place in Hanoi instead on the same days.

The semifinals and final will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 17-19.

The 2019 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is one of the two annual major international events in League of Legend’s competitive scene, the other being the World Championship.

As such, the MSI has traditionally been hosted in one of the four major countries/regions: South Korea, China, North America and Europe. This year will be the second time the MSI is hosted outside the four regions, the first time happening in Brazil in 2017.

League of Legends, also known as LoL, is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game first launched in 2009. Players control a "champion" with special abilities and battle against a team of other players or AI-controlled champions in a pre-defined arena. The goal is to destroy the other team’s "nexus," a structure located in the heart of base which is protected by other defensive structures.