VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Hanoians run for their lives in rural areas

By Thanh Duong    March 17, 2020 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Several Hanoi residents are maintaining and improving their health with countryside runs, enjoying the fresher air and the peace.

fdsfdsfsdfdsf

The embankment along the river between Tam Giang Commune in Bac Ninh Province and Lang Son Commune in Bac Giang Province has become a favored weekend running track for Diem Dang Dung and his wife, residents of Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

"We were both born and raised in the countryside so we have strong association with dykes, buffalo herds and grass. These images are deeply imprinted in our memory. Coming here to jog not only helps improve out health but also serves as a way to relive childhood," Dung said.
fdsafsafsafsda

Ever since he started running in 2016, Dung has maintained a steady workout routine.

When Hanoi started to get more polluted with dust and smoke around the end of 2019, he started searching for a "green" running route and the long running road in Bac Giang, his hometown, has been a regular jogging spot for his family since.
[Caption]ewrwerwewewer

Inspired by her husband, Nguyen Thuy Linh is the one who plans out their weekend trips. She said that the city's air was stuffy, so training there won't help them improve their health. But the countryside near the capital offers more fresh air and more space for them to run freely.
[Caption]fdsfsdfsdfsdfsd

The couple also bring their children along, to encourage greater proximity with nature.

"I am not a professional runner or trying to enter a tournament. I have achieved some positive results from the running. I hope my training can inspire friends and people around to improve their health, especially during the current (Covid-19) epidemic," Dung said.
[Caption]yreywetwerwetw

Beside Dung's family, the 98 Runners club has also chosen the same running route, about 14 km from downtown Bac Giang. The peaceful village scenery and the early morning fresh air compel team members to practice here during the weekends
[Caption]rewrwerwe

Nguyen Thi Lan, 48, a member of 98Runners, says she enjoys running or rural roads near the city.
[Caption]wrwerwerwerwerwe

98Runners is a group of runners who perform well in distances of over 21 km. The group regularly organizes runs in places far from Hanoi.
[Caption]fsdfsddf

Nguyen Van Binh, a member of the 98Runners club, said the most important things in running are concentration and a relaxed mind.

"Country roads may not have the best conditions to run on, but they offer a more enjoyable experience. We are always looking for new routes to try out during the weekend or holidays," he said.

Photo courtesy of Diep Dang Dung and 98Runners

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam runner countryside 98Runners coronavirus health
 
Read more
Vietnam win eight archery medals at Asia Cup

Vietnam win eight archery medals at Asia Cup

Hanoi F1 race canceled as Covid-19 races ahead

Hanoi F1 race canceled as Covid-19 races ahead

Vietnam's world top 7 cueist advances to McCreery champs in US

Vietnam's world top 7 cueist advances to McCreery champs in US

The man who rewrote Vietnamese boxing history

The man who rewrote Vietnamese boxing history

Duong caps Olympic qualification with bronze medal

Duong caps Olympic qualification with bronze medal

Vietnamese boxer wins ticket to Olympics

Vietnamese boxer wins ticket to Olympics

Thai cyclist scoops Binh Duong cup

Thai cyclist scoops Binh Duong cup

Vietnam delays volleyball tournament as coronavirus spreads

Vietnam delays volleyball tournament as coronavirus spreads

 
go to top