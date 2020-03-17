Hanoians run for their lives in rural areas

The embankment along the river between Tam Giang Commune in Bac Ninh Province and Lang Son Commune in Bac Giang Province has become a favored weekend running track for Diem Dang Dung and his wife, residents of Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

"We were both born and raised in the countryside so we have strong association with dykes, buffalo herds and grass. These images are deeply imprinted in our memory. Coming here to jog not only helps improve out health but also serves as a way to relive childhood," Dung said.