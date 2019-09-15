VnExpress International
World Cup qualifiers: Vietnam - Indonesia match broadcasting rights cost record price

By Hoang Nguyen   September 15, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's midfielder Nguyen Van Toan (number 14) dribbles in World Cup qualification match with Thailand, September 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The broadcasting rights for the World Cup qualifier between Vietnam and Indonesia will cost $400,000, the highest ever for a match featuring Vietnam.

The previous highest was the $300,000 Next Media paid for the qualifier against Thailand recently.

Next Media has bought the rights to all of Vietnam’s World Cup qualifying games at home, but has to bid match by match for the away games.

According to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) norms, the broadcasting rights of home games are owned by the respective federations.

The Football Federation of Indonesia has sold the rights to that game to a company.

"As a broadcasting division of Voice of Vietnam radio, VTC wants to acquire the rights to this game ... and we are willing to share it with other broadcasters," Thanh Nien newspaper quoted Vu Quang Huy, director of VTC’s sports and entertainment production center, as saying.

Next Media has also thrown its hat in the ring.

Vietnamese broadcasters are competing for another important tournament: the 2020 U23 AFC Championship. Vietnam were the runners-up last year, and at least two broadcasters are in negotiations for the rights though they are expected to cost dozens of billions of dong. (VND1 billion = $43,000)

The World Cup qualifier between Vietnam and Indonesia will take place on October 15.

In their first game Vietnam drew goalless with Thailand away.

Tags: World Cup Vietnam Thailand Indonesia broadcasting rights
 
