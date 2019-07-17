VnExpress International
Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

By Dang Khoa   July 17, 2019 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Tran Quoc Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF). Photo courtesy of VFF.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) appointed Tran Quoc Tuan, Vice President of Vietnam Football Federation, as chairman of its Competitions Committee on Tuesday.

Tuan, the first Vietnamese citizen to hold this positon, will begin his new assignment on July 23. During his four-year term, from 2019-2023, he will organize all of the federation's competitions, according to a statement from Vietnam Football Federation.

Tuan is also a member of the AFC Executive Committee. He played a part in the decision to expand the number of teams competing at the Asian Cup final round from 16 to 24 this year, as well as other steps taken to ensure fairness on the football field.

Vietnam’s journey at the championship ended in the quarterfinals with a solitary goal loss against four-time champions Japan.

Two Vietnamese clubs, Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong, will face each other in the first leg of the AFC Cup zonal final on July 31. The second leg will start in August.

