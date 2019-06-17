Vietnamese star midfielder ready for Europe: Fox Sports editor

Hai is one of the best players of Vietnamese football at the moment with outstanding performances in every single big tournament that Vietnam has played since the start of 2018 at different levels - the U23 team and the national team.

Fox Sports editor Gabriel Tan has praised Hai for his impressive form, calling him "the hottest property in Southeast Asia football at the moment."

"Nguyen Quang Hai has enjoyed a sterling past 15 months starting last January when he helped Vietnam reach the final of the AFC U-23 Championship. Since then, he has been in inspirational form as the Golden Stars won the AFF Suzuki Cup, reached the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019 and finished fourth at last year’s Asian Games," Tan said.

He chose Hai among six Asian football stars that are ready to weigh a move to Europe in the summer transfer window.

"Quang Hai has already garnered interest from several clubs across Asia, but Hanoi FC are said to be reluctant to cash in on his services yet, although that could just prove impossible if an irresistible offer from Europe comes through," Tan wrote.

Other players on the list include Japan’s football prodigy Takefusa Kubo, who has been part of the Barcelona reserve squad and has now moved to Real Madrid, Alireza Beiranvand of Iran, who played in the World Cup 2018, "Thai Messi" Chanathip Songkrasin, Qatar’s main striker Almoez Ali and South Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

In May, some reports linked Hai with La Liga club Deportivo Alaves, who want the star midfielder for trials in the 2019-2020 season.

Earlier this year, another Vietnamese player, left-back Doan Van Hau, also received interest from a European club, with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach naming him as one of their transfer targets.