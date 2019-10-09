Vietnamese players prepare for World Cup qualification match against Malaysia

|
Vietnamese football players gather during a training session on Monday at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center.
|
Monday’s afternoon practice reunites key striker Nguyen Cong Phuong (L), who had returned to Hanoi via Belgium on Monday morning. Phuong is currently playing for Belgium’s Sint-Truiden Club.
|
Phuong had been listed on the Sint-Truiden roster for six games, but has only seen 20 minutes on the field during one match. Vietnamese coach Park Hang-seo recently said he was worried about the state of the striker.
|
Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai practices on the training field on Monday afternoon. He missed Sunday morning’s practice due to a trip back from North Korea, where he and Hanoi FC ended the journey at the AFC Cup, an annual continental club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Hanoi FC had a goalless draw in the second leg of the inter-zone final against North Korea’s April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) on October 2.
|
Nguyen Van Toan (R), another key striker, performs drills with teammates. He repeatedly threatened Thailand’s goal during the 2022 World Cup qualification match on September 5, which resulted in a draw. Vietnam is currently ranked third in Group G. Malaysia gained three points with a 2-1 win against Indonesia, and 1-2 loss to UAE.
|
Striker Nguyen Anh Duc stretches on the field during Monday’s practice. He is also considered a "weapon" for the Vietnamese national team. At the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) last year, Vietnam played three matches against Malaysia. In the group stage, Vietnam won 2-0, with Anh contributing one goal. Before both teams reached the final, Vietnam finished with a 2-2 draw in the first leg and won 1-0 in the second leg thanks to Anh’s single goal to give Vietnam the title.
|
South Korean coach Park Hang-seo gets players ready for the upcoming match with Malaysia during the Monday practice.
|
Defender Que Ngoc Hai (R) executes a drill with teammates.
|
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam (C) warms up for a training session on Sunday.