VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnamese players prepare for World Cup qualification match against Malaysia

By Lam Thoa   October 9, 2019 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Members of the Vietnamese men’s national team kick off practice in Hanoi in preparation for their upcoming game against Malaysia on Thursday night.

Vietnamese football players have started their training session for the upcoming game on Sunday at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center.

Vietnamese football players gather during a training session on Monday at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center.
The afternoon session of Monday is the first one with participation of key striker Cong Phuong. He had just returned to Hanoi from Belgium on Monday morning, where he is playing for Sint-Truiden Club.

Monday’s afternoon practice reunites key striker Nguyen Cong Phuong (L), who had returned to Hanoi via Belgium on Monday morning. Phuong is currently playing for Belgium’s Sint-Truiden Club.
Phuong has on the list of players in six games of Sint-Truiden but he has just been put into the field for one game and stay for 20 minutes. Vietnamese coach Park Hang-seo recently said he was worried about the state of this striker.

Phuong had been listed on the Sint-Truiden roster for six games, but has only seen 20 minutes on the field during one match. Vietnamese coach Park Hang-seo recently said he was worried about the state of the striker.
Midfielder Quang Hai on the training field on Monday’s afternoon. He has missed one session on Sunday’s morning due to a trip back from North Korea, where he and Hanoi FC ended the AFC Cup journey with a goalless draw in the second leg of  the champion’s interzone final against North Korea’s 4.25 SC on October 2.

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai practices on the training field on Monday afternoon. He missed Sunday morning’s practice due to a trip back from North Korea, where he and Hanoi FC ended the journey at the AFC Cup, an annual continental club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Hanoi FC had a goalless draw in the second leg of the inter-zone final against North Korea’s April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) on October 2.
Nguyen Van Toan, another key striker of Vietnam. He was the one that had repeatedly threatened the goal of Thailand during the first 2022 World Cup qualification of Vietnam on September 5. Vietnam is currently third in group G with one point from a draw with Thailand. Malaysia got three points with a 2-1 win against Indonesia. They lost 1-2 to the UAE.

Nguyen Van Toan (R), another key striker, performs drills with teammates. He repeatedly threatened Thailand’s goal during the 2022 World Cup qualification match on September 5, which resulted in a draw. Vietnam is currently ranked third in Group G. Malaysia gained three points with a 2-1 win against Indonesia, and 1-2 loss to UAE.
Striker Anh Duc, sitting, is also considered a weapon for the Vietnamese team. At the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) last year, Vietnam played three matches against Malaysia in total. In the group stage, Vietnam won 2-0, with Duc scoring one, and when both teams reached the final, Vietnam drew 2-2 in the first leg and won 1-0 in the second leg thanks to him, to lift the title.

Striker Nguyen Anh Duc stretches on the field during Monday’s practice. He is also considered a "weapon" for the Vietnamese national team. At the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) last year, Vietnam played three matches against Malaysia. In the group stage, Vietnam won 2-0, with Anh contributing one goal. Before both teams reached the final, Vietnam finished with a 2-2 draw in the first leg and won 1-0 in the second leg thanks to Anh’s single goal to give Vietnam the title.
South Korean coach Park Hang-seo instructed his students.

South Korean coach Park Hang-seo gets players ready for the upcoming match with Malaysia during the Monday practice.
Defender Que Ngoc Hai practices a move.

Defender Que Ngoc Hai (R) executes a drill with teammates.
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam warms up for the training session.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam (C) warms up for a training session on Sunday.
Related News:

World Cup 2022

Dang Van Lam among best goalkeepers in Asian World Cup qualifiers

Dang Van Lam among best goalkeepers in Asian World Cup qualifiers

Coach Park dedicates win over Indonesia to players

Coach Park dedicates win over Indonesia to players

Vietnam earn second victory at World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam earn second victory at World Cup qualifiers

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam World Cup qualification Vietnam 2022 World Cup Vietnam vs Malaysia
 
Read more
Vietnam beat Malaysia in World Cup qualification

Vietnam beat Malaysia in World Cup qualification

Malaysia a formidable foe, warns Vietnam coach ahead of World Cup qualifier

Malaysia a formidable foe, warns Vietnam coach ahead of World Cup qualifier

Hanoi FC ruled ineligible for 2020 Asian competitions

Hanoi FC ruled ineligible for 2020 Asian competitions

Malaysia stronger than last year, says Vietnam midfielder

Malaysia stronger than last year, says Vietnam midfielder

Hanoi FC end AFC Cup journey with goalless draw in second leg interzone final

Hanoi FC end AFC Cup journey with goalless draw in second leg interzone final

Injury rules out Vietnamese midfielder for 9 months

Injury rules out Vietnamese midfielder for 9 months

Foreign referees hired for last two V. League weeks

Foreign referees hired for last two V. League weeks

 
go to top