Vietnamese players prepare for World Cup qualification match against Malaysia

Striker Nguyen Anh Duc stretches on the field during Monday’s practice. He is also considered a "weapon" for the Vietnamese national team. At the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) last year, Vietnam played three matches against Malaysia. In the group stage, Vietnam won 2-0, with Anh contributing one goal. Before both teams reached the final, Vietnam finished with a 2-2 draw in the first leg and won 1-0 in the second leg thanks to Anh’s single goal to give Vietnam the title.