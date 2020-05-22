Vietnamese Golden Ball awards to be given next week

(From L) Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Van Quyet of Hanoi FC are all nominees for Best Male Player of 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

It had been planned to be held in February.

Hanoi FC has four players nominated for Best Male Player, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet and Doan Van Hau, the last name currently on loan to Dutch club SC Heerenveen. Nguyen Trong Hoang of Viettel FC joins them in the short list.

Hai and Dung are strong contenders after shining in their midfield roles for the club and the national U22 team.

In the Best Young Player category, Hau is in the running along with Nguyen Hoang Duc and Tran Danh Trung (Hanoi FC) and Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong).

In the women’s category, three HCMC FC players are nominated: Chuong Thi Kieu, Huynh Nhu and Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

The other nominees are Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung (Phong Phu Ha Nam) and Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi FC).

In the futsal category, all five nominees are from Thai Son Nam FC.

A Contribution Award will be given to both national men's team coach, Park Hang-seo, and women's team coach, Mai Duc Chung.

The Golden Ball awards are based on votes from football experts and pundits, coaches of V. League clubs, women's teams, futsal teams, and sports journalists.

Hai won the Golden Ball for 2018.

In the history of the awards, midfielder Nguyen Thanh Luong won the most number of times, four.