Vietnamese defender to miss SEA Games, World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Tran Dinh Trong is injured during a V.League 1 match on May 31, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Trong could not hide his tears after suffering the injury in a V. League 1 match for Hanoi FC against Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC on May 31, just before Vietnam national team left for Thailand for King’s Cup.

Scans showed his anterior cruciate ligament was torn. He will have to undergo surgery, and it will take six to eight months to recover.

Tran Dinh Trong uses crutches to move around due to his knee injury. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

He is also set to miss the SEA Games with the U22 team and World Cup 2022 qualification campaign with the senior team.

Trong’s absence is a huge loss to the national team whose coach Park Hang-seo considers him a key player in the back.

After the 2018 AFF Cup, Trong suffered a foot injury and could not play for Vietnam in the 2019 Asian Cup. After treating his injury in South Korea, Trong came back to play for Hanoi FC. Now he will have to go back to South Korea for treatment.

Vietnamese players hold up Trong's number 21 jersey up after their 1-0 victory against Thailand at King's Cup, June 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Following the 1-0 victory against Thailand in the King’s Cup on Wednesday, the team paid tribute to Trong by holding up a number 21 jersey, his number in the national team, to wish him a speedy recovery.

Vietnam play the final at 7:45 p.m. on June 8 against Curacao, who beat India 3-1 in the first game. The match will be reported live on VnExpress International.