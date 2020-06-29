VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnamese defender not on Dutch club release list, talks ongoing

By Dang Khoa   June 29, 2020 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Vietnamese defender not on Dutch club release list, talks ongoing
Doan Van Hau trains with SC Heerenveen in May 2020. Photo courtesy of Hau's Facebook page.

Doan Van Hau is not in Dutch club SC Heerenveen's recent list of seven players they plan to release at the end of this month.

According to the club's social media posts on Sunday, they will be saying goodbye to seven players and team manager Herman van Dijkone whose contracts expire on June 30.

The 21-year-old Vietnamese player, whose contract expires on the same day, is not in the list.

Vo Le Trung, general director of T&T Sports Joint Stock Company and owner of Hanoi FC, which loaned the player to Heerenveen, said last Friday that both sides are still in talks about Hau's contract.

The Vietnamese left-back has only played for four minutes for the main team.

Since arriving in the country last September he has mainly been playing for the club’s youth team, Jong Heerenveen.

For the past three months all Dutch football leagues have been interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Doan Van Hau

SC Heerenveen

Hanoi FC

Vietnamese footballer

 

Read more

Vietnam coach worries about lack of young talent

Vietnam coach worries about lack of young talent

Lack of V. League 1 play time affects Vietnam's SEA Games campaign

Lack of V. League 1 play time affects Vietnam's SEA Games campaign

Foreign players dominate V. League 1 top scorer list

Foreign players dominate V. League 1 top scorer list

Coach names 28 players for SEA Games football

Coach names 28 players for SEA Games football

V. League 1 champion to directly qualify for AFC Champions League

V. League 1 champion to directly qualify for AFC Champions League

Vietnam eyes Women's World Cup debut in Australia, New Zealand

Vietnam eyes Women's World Cup debut in Australia, New Zealand

Vietnamese striker’s goal voted most acrobatic in AFC Cup history

Vietnamese striker’s goal voted most acrobatic in AFC Cup history

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

 
go to top