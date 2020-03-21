Vietnamese clubs scale AFC rankings

HCMC FC are flying high when they top the group stage of AFC Cup and V. League 1 2020 at the moment. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

HCMC FC, the runners up of V. League 1 2019, currently top group F with two wins over Singaporean side Hougang United and Lao Toyota as well as one draw against Myanmar’s Yangon United. With this result, they managed to climb eight spots to occupy the 100th position.

Right below HCMC FC is Than Quang Ninh, who jumped 10 places to take the 101st spot. Than Quang Ninh scored a win over Cambodian champions Svay Rieng, a draw with Flippino side Ceres Negros and lost against Indonesia’s Bali United. They are currently second in group G, with three points behind topper Ceres Negros.

HCMC FC and Than Quang Ninh rise on the AFC Club Rankings. Photo courtesy of Footy Rankings.

Other Vietnamese clubs on the list stayed put in their position. Hanoi FC remains the highest peaking Vietnamese club on the 55th postition, followed by Becamex Binh Duong (89th) and FLC Thanh Hoa (96th).

Ceres Negros are the highest-ranked Southeast Asian club at 23rd while Thai League 1 outfit Buriram United are second at 25th position. Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia are third coming in at 35th.

The second leg of the AFC Cup group stage were scheduled to begin in April, but has been delayed to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Than Quang Ninh was earlier set to clash Svay Rieng on their home stadium Cam Pha in the northern province of Quang Ninh, while HCMC FC to play at home against Lao Toyota.

AFC will continue to monitor the current situation and secure possible dates for the postponed matches before notifying all involved clubs on the new dates.