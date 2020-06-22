VnExpress International
Vietnamese attacker leads vote for best acrobatic AFC Cup goal

By Hoang Nguyen   June 22, 2020 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Van Quyet celebrates his goal against Ceres Negros in AFC Cup 2017. Photo courtesy of Hanoi FC.

Nguyen Van Quyet of Hanoi FC is leading the charge for best acrobatic goal in AFC Cup history.

The poll started on June 18 and will end on the 25. After four days, Quyet is at number one with 54 percent of the votes, or 12,718 out of 23,552.

Quyet’s superbly composed scissor kick left the keeper no chance, equalizing the score in Hanoi FC’s meeting with Filipino side Ceres Negros in AFC Cup 2017, which ended 1-1.

AFC wrote: "The build-up may have been somewhat scrappy but there was nothing untidy about Nguyen Van Quyet's superb touch and finish."

"With two defenders in front of him, Van Quyet managed one touch with his outstretched right foot, then took flight to fire a left-footed scissor kick past goalkeeper Roland Muller before reeling off in celebration," it described.

Nguyen Van Quyet is leading the votes for best acrobatic goal of AFC Cup. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

Closely following Quyet in the vote is Malaysian forward Safee Sali with his AFC Cup 2015 goal, securing 39 percent of the votes.

Quyet is currently the captain of Hanoi FC. Last year was his most successful year with the club, when it won the V. League 1 title and National Cup. The team nearly completed a treble when it entered the East Asia inter-zone finals but lost against North Korean side April 25.

