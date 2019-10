Vietnam's women are among the top six teams in Asia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

They rank sixth in Asia behind Australia (8th), North Korea (9th), Japan (10th), China (16th), and South Korea (20th).

The Vietnamese women’s football team is currently the strongest in Southeast Asia after becoming the AFF champions by defeating Thailand in August to end Thailand’s three-year reign as champions.

Thailand are now 39th in the world and seventh in Asia.

The U.S., Germany and Netherlands respectively remain the top three while the bottom three are Comoros, Madagascar and Mauritius.