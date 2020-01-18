VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

By Xuan Binh   January 18, 2020 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier
Tran Dinh Trong receives a red card in the AFC U23 Championship match between Vietnam and North Korea on January 16, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

A red card in the AFC U23 Championship rules out Tran Dinh Trong from the World Cup qualification clash with Malaysia in March.

The 23-year-old defender received his red card in the 93rd minute during Vietnam’s 1-2 loss to North Korea at the AFC U23 Championship on Thursday. Trong got his second yellow card after getting his elbow in the face of a North Korean player.

Vietnam, runners up in the previous edition of the tournament, crashed out at the group stage with two goalless draws and a loss in their last group stage match.

According to FIFA and AFC regulations, Trong will be suspended for the next match of the World Cup qualification match against Malaysia.

AFC competitions subject to an age limit: to the representative team’s next Match in the same age group in AFC or FIFA competition in the same category of football. Where the suspension cannot be served in the same age group, it shall be carried over to a higher age category in AFC or FIFA competitions in the same category of football, says chapter 38.2.2 of the AFC’s discipline and ethic code.

Trong's absence will be a disadvantage for the national team.

The 22-year-old has just returned after a serious injury that took him six months to recover. However, he was trusted by coach Park Hang-seo and chosen for the AFC U23 Championship. The immature performance of younger players in defense left Park no choice but to send him into the field sooner than expected.

Although he had not fully recovered from his injury, Trong still showed his prowess on the field with calmness and accuracy in his decision.

Vietnam will play an away match against Malaysia on March 31. This is a very crucial match that will affect the chance of advancing to the next round for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Park will have to find a worthy replacement for Trong in the three-men back line.

Vietnam’s national team are currently on the top of group G at the World Cup qualification round in Asia, with 11 points, followed by Malaysia (nine points), Thailand (eight points), UAE (six points) and Indonesia with zero. The Golden Dragons have three group games left against Malaysia, Indonesia and UAE.

Related News:

2022 World Cup

Vietnam's draw against Thailand is half success, says coach

Vietnam's draw against Thailand is half success, says coach

Vietnam, Thailand draw in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam, Thailand draw in World Cup qualifiers

Coach prescribes zero pressure for Vietnam ahead of Thailand clash

Coach prescribes zero pressure for Vietnam ahead of Thailand clash

See more
Tags: AFC U23 Championship World Cup 2022 red card football Vietnam
 
Read more
AFC U23 Championship: Coach takes responsibility for Vietnam’s early ouster

AFC U23 Championship: Coach takes responsibility for Vietnam’s early ouster

Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam's blank slate reveals several problems

AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam's blank slate reveals several problems

Essentials for Vietnam to survive AFC U23 group stage

Essentials for Vietnam to survive AFC U23 group stage

AFC U23 Championship: Finishing hesitancies corner Vietnam

AFC U23 Championship: Finishing hesitancies corner Vietnam

Vietnam earn second draw at AFC U23 Championship

Vietnam earn second draw at AFC U23 Championship

Jordan confident ahead of AFC U23 Vietnam clash

Jordan confident ahead of AFC U23 Vietnam clash

AFC U23 Championship: Coach Park okay with UAE draw in tough opener

AFC U23 Championship: Coach Park okay with UAE draw in tough opener

 
go to top