Vietnam Television grabs broadcasting rights for Euro 2020

The Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, has given VTV exclusive rights to broadcast the quadrennial European football championship, Euro 2020, on television and radio as well as all programs related to the tournament across Vietnamese territory.

The deal includes cable TV, satellite, terrestrial, mobile, IPTV, Internet, public screening and social media rights, VTV announced.

VTV also has the rights to exploit and use photos and materials on the UEFA Euro 2020 in accordance with UEFA regulations, produce and provide match and match-day videos, and distribute the license to third-party units in Vietnam.

All newspapers, stations, providers and broadcasters that want to share and use the UEFA Euro 2020 broadcasting rights within the Vietnamese territory will need to negotiate with VTV.

VTV had also purchased national broadcasting rights for Euro 2016.

The UEFA Euro 2020 is scheduled to be held in 12 cities across as many European countries from June 12 to July 12. With no single country being designated as host of the tournament, no team will be exempt from the qualification tournament.

55 European football teams will battle it out in the qualifiers for 20 places in the Euro 2020 finals, which also features four additional qualifiers from the UEFA Nations League competition.

Portugal are the defending champions.

For the first time, the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used at an UEFA Euro tournament.

The Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, has been chosen as the venue for the opening ceremony and the opening match of Euro 2020. The Wembley Stadium in London will host the semi-finals and final matches.