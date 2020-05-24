Vietnam star midfielder opens community football center in Hanoi

The 24-year-old midfielder said he decided to start the center with his older brother Nguyen Quang Phong in his hometown Hanoi because of his love for football.

The center, in Xuan Non Commune, Dong Anh District, was set to begin operations a few months ago, but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The location is quite near Hai’s home, so even when Hanoi FC took a long break over the pandemic, the midfielder was able to train on his own football field on artificial turf.

The QH19 Academy aims to nourish and train young talents from 6 to 13 years old. They will get three training sessions per week. The academy will charge about VND500,000 ($22) a month per trainee.

Hai said he hopes that the QH19 Academy will create a foundation for young talents to grow and in the future, maybe Dong Anh District will produce another star player.

Currently Hai has gathered with his teammates at Hanoi FC to prepare for their first V. League 1 game after a long football break over the pandemic.

On May 26, Hai will attend the Vietnamese Golden Ball award ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City. He was nominated for Best Male Player, the main prize of the ceremony. Hai won the Golden Ball in 2018.