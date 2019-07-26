Vietnam slip one place in world football ranking

Vietnam (red) play Iran at the Asian Cup 2019 in January. Photo by VnExpress/Van Loc.

There were some big changes in the rankings since several major tournaments such as the Copa América, the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN 2019) and Concacaf Gold Cup took place during the month.

Madagascar and Haiti made big jumps in the list after good performances in CAN 2019 and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Haiti won three consecutive matches in the qualifying rounds and advanced for the first time to the semifinals to rise 18 places to 83rd while Madagascar jumped 12 places to 96th.

With 1,232 points, Vietnam currently rank 15th in Asia and top in Southeast Asia.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is ranked top followed by Thailand (115), the Philippines (126), Malaysia (159), Indonesia (160), and Singapore (162).

When South Korean Park Hang-seo took over as coach of Vietnamese, he set a goal of taking the team from 130th position in the world to the top 100, and he managed that within 13 months.

Last month Vietnam achieved its best ranking in 20 years of 96th after a good showing at the recently concluded King’s Cup.

Vietnam’s highest ever ranking was 84th in September 1998.

Belgium remain on top of the rankings, with Brazil and France holding on to second and third spots.

The UAE, Vietnam’s main rival in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, rose two places to 65th and are sixth in Asia.