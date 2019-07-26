VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam slip one place in world football ranking

By Nguyen Quy   July 26, 2019 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slip one place in world football ranking
Vietnam (red) play Iran at the Asian Cup 2019 in January. Photo by VnExpress/Van Loc.

Despite not playing any international matches in July, Vietnam have slipped one place to 97th in the latest FIFA rankings announced Thursday.

There were some big changes in the rankings since several major tournaments such as the Copa América, the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN 2019) and Concacaf Gold Cup took place during the month.

Madagascar and Haiti made big jumps in the list after good performances in CAN 2019 and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Haiti won three consecutive matches in the qualifying rounds and advanced for the first time to the semifinals to rise 18 places to 83rd while Madagascar jumped 12 places to 96th.

With 1,232 points, Vietnam currently rank 15th in Asia and top in Southeast Asia.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is ranked top followed by Thailand (115), the Philippines (126), Malaysia (159), Indonesia (160), and Singapore (162).

When South Korean Park Hang-seo took over as coach of Vietnamese, he set a goal of taking the team from 130th position in the world to the top 100, and he managed that within 13 months.

Last month Vietnam achieved its best ranking in 20 years of 96th after a good showing at the recently concluded King’s Cup.

Vietnam’s highest ever ranking was 84th in September 1998.

Belgium remain on top of the rankings, with Brazil and France holding on to second and third spots.

The UAE, Vietnam’s main rival in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, rose two places to 65th and are sixth in Asia.

Related News:
Tags: FIFA ranking Vietnam's men football World Cup 2022 football King's Cup 2019
 
Read more
World Cup qualifiers: Opponents wary of rapidly improving Vietnam

World Cup qualifiers: Opponents wary of rapidly improving Vietnam

Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies

Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies

Vietnam to clash familiar opponents in World Cup 2022 qualification round

Vietnam to clash familiar opponents in World Cup 2022 qualification round

Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam receives praise from Thai club

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam receives praise from Thai club

Vietnamese women top Southeast Asia in FIFA ranking

Vietnamese women top Southeast Asia in FIFA ranking

AFF Cup U18 football to be played in HCMC, Binh Duong

AFF Cup U18 football to be played in HCMC, Binh Duong

 
go to top