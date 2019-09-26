Vietnam grouped with North Korea, Jordan, UAE in AFC U23 Championship

The U23 Vietnam team in the blizzard-hit final of AFC U23 Championship in Changzhou, China, January 27, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Khoa.

According to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations, the drawing ceremony of AFC U23 Championship starts from the lowest to the highest seeding group. After group A, B and C were announced, Vietnam have been chosen in a relatively comfortable group as there were no top teams there.

Among three opponents in the group, only North Korea is a mystery with Vietnam, as two teams have never clashed when Park Hang-seo took over the U23 team.

The remaining two teams have faced Vietnam in different recent tournaments. UAE used to beat Vietnam in the penalty shootout of the third-place playoff of Asian Games 2018, after 120 minutes of drawing 1-1. Jordan played Vietnam in the round of 16 of Asian Cup 2019 and lost in the penalty shootout, after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Vietnam had good performance when they faced West Asian teams in the past. At the AFC U23 Championship 2018, they beat Iraq in the quarterfinal and Qatar in the semifinals to enter the last game. At Asian Games 2018, they continued to take down opponents like Bahrain and Syria to reach the semifinals.

16 teams to compete in AFC U23 Championship 2020 in Thailand. Graphics by AFC.

At the AFC U23 Championship 2020, 16 teams are divided into four groups, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the next round. Three top teams of the tournament will win a slot at the 2020 Olympics. If Japan, the host of Olympics, reaches the semifinals, the three remaining teams will be automatically qualified for the Tokyo 2020.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will take place from January 8 to 26 in Thailand. In the group stage, Vietnam will play UAE on January 10, Jordan on January 13 and North Korea three days later.

Vietnam were the runners-up of the previous tournament in China when they lost 1-2 to U23 Uzbekistan in the extra time.