Vietnam fullbacks recover in time for Thailand clash

Doan Van Hau lands in Thailand from the Netherlands to join Vietnam team for an upcoming World Cup qualifier, September 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen.

The availability of left back Hau and right back Hoang is good news for the Vietnam national football team because they form a key part of the nation's defense.

With Hau not fully recovered from injury and having just got off a long flight from Netherlands to Thailand yesterday, there was a big question over his ability to start against Thailand clash.

However, the 20-year-old athlete told the press that he is ready to play.

"I’m always ready to play from the start when the coach tells me to. No matter where I’m at or what I do, I always think about my country," Hau said.

Coach Park Hang-seo said Hau can only play up to 60 minutes in the Thailand clash.

Hau joined Dutch club SC Heerenveen on Monday for a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. He will receive a salary of $22,000 a month.

Right back Hoang is also recovering from a thigh injury but Park brought him to Thailand with the squad. It proved to be a good decision as Hoang recovered faster than expected and is fully fit to play from the start.

Nguyen Trong Hoang (2nd, L) train with Vietnam team in Thailand, September 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In case both Hau and Hoang can't go the whole distance, Park has worthy replacements on the bench, like Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (left back) and Vu Van Thanh (right back).

Hau and Hoang were the full backs in Vietnam's five-men defense deployed in big tournaments like AFF Cup 2018 and Asian Cup 2019.

The World Cup qualification match between Thailand and Vietnam will take place 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Thammasat University stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, which has a capacity of 25,000. VnExpress will report the match live.