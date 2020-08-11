Vietnam football may resume in September

The options were discussed at a Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) meeting last weekend, to be applied across V. League 1, V. League 2 and National Cup.

One option would allow all tournaments to resume in September and conclude before October 31.

The second option would allow all tournaments to recommence in September, but end on different dates. In the second leg of V. League 1 this season, 14 clubs would be divided into two groups, with the top eight of the first leg competing for the title and the bottom six playing to avoid relegation.

Remaining V. League 2 matches and the second leg of V. League 1 involving the bottom six teams would conclude by October 31. The top eight V. League 1 teams would commence the second leg to wrap up the season in November.

The third option would allow the completion of first leg V. League 1 and V. League 2 fixtures, alongside National Cup quarterfinals, before the national team convenes to prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers. During this time, HCMC FC and Than Quang Ninh would also compete in AFC Cup. All tournaments would restart in late November and finish in December.

The last option, only applicable if the pandemic inhibits play in Vietnam, would allow the National Cup to complete, though all leagues would end after first leg matches are done. There would be no champions or relegation in this case, and slots for AFC Champions League and AFC Cup will be decided based on table standings.

VPF will let clubs vote on the options and listen to any further suggestions. The most voted for proposal will be applied.

Football in Vietnam was suspended last month due to the new outbreak of Covid-19. Vietnam has recorded 405 domestic cases and 16 deaths in 15 localities since local transmission resurfaced on July 25.