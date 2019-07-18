VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies

By Hoang Nguyen   July 18, 2019 | 07:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies
Forward Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong in a match on June 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of Becamex Binh Duong.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has slapped a $3,000 fine on Vietnam for failure to report in time friendly matches played by two of its clubs.

The AFC Disciplinary and Ethnics ordered the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to pay the money for three matches Becamex Binh Duong and Saigon FC played against Malaysian clubs before the 2019 V. League 1 started in February.

Both played Melaka United and Becamex also played Terengganu.

Clubs from an AFC member country must inform it at least 48 hours before a friendly kicks off or pay a $1,000 fine within 30 days from the notice date.

The VFF was also warned that a repeat violation would attract a more severe penalty.

In the friendly matches, Binh Duong drew 3-3 against Melaka United and lost 2-3 to Terengganu, while Saigon FC beat Melaka 2-1.

Becamex are set to play the AFC Cup zonal final against another Vietnamese club, Hanoi FC, on July 31. VnExpress International will report the match live.

Related News:
Tags: VFF fine AFC Vietnam V. League 1 Becamex Binh Duong Saigon FC
 
Read more
Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

Vietnamese to chair Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam receives praise from Thai club

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam receives praise from Thai club

Vietnamese women top Southeast Asia in FIFA ranking

Vietnamese women top Southeast Asia in FIFA ranking

AFF Cup U18 football to be played in HCMC, Binh Duong

AFF Cup U18 football to be played in HCMC, Binh Duong

Hanoi FC decline to recruit Euro 2016 Portuguese star

Hanoi FC decline to recruit Euro 2016 Portuguese star

Two Vietnamese football clubs among world's most watched

Two Vietnamese football clubs among world's most watched

Park up against ex-boss Hiddink in Vietnam U22 team’s China friendly

Park up against ex-boss Hiddink in Vietnam U22 team’s China friendly

 
go to top