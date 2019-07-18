Vietnam Football Federation fined for failure to report friendlies

Forward Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong in a match on June 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of Becamex Binh Duong.

The AFC Disciplinary and Ethnics ordered the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to pay the money for three matches Becamex Binh Duong and Saigon FC played against Malaysian clubs before the 2019 V. League 1 started in February.

Both played Melaka United and Becamex also played Terengganu.

Clubs from an AFC member country must inform it at least 48 hours before a friendly kicks off or pay a $1,000 fine within 30 days from the notice date.

The VFF was also warned that a repeat violation would attract a more severe penalty.

In the friendly matches, Binh Duong drew 3-3 against Melaka United and lost 2-3 to Terengganu, while Saigon FC beat Melaka 2-1.

Becamex are set to play the AFC Cup zonal final against another Vietnamese club, Hanoi FC, on July 31. VnExpress International will report the match live.