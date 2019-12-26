VnExpress International
Vietnam club giants boot up for 2020 ASEAN Champs

By Phan Nghia   December 26, 2019 | 08:50 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City FC (red) play Hanoi FC at V-League 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Hanoi FC and HCMC FC are set to compete for rebirthed 2020 ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) between May and November next year.

As the current holder of both V-League and national cup titles, Hanoi FC is an obvious choice.

As V-League runners up, HCMC FC confirmed its participation on Tuesday.

Both teams will battle 10 other SEA champions.

To better prepare for both domestic and regional leagues, HCMC FC is filling its roster with new players, signing national team goalkeeper Nguyen Tien Dung from Hanoi FC and forward Nguyen Cong Phuong from Sint-Truidense, Belgium.

"We are still on the lookout for talented foreign players," a HCMC FC representative said.

ACC includes domestic champion clubs across Southeast Asia.

The championship was held twice in 2003 and 2005 before being discontinued. In 2019, the ASEAN Football Federation decided to reinstate the event.

2020 ACC consists of two teams each from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, one team each from Myanmar and Singapore, and two teams chosen from a qualification stream between Brunei, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Each club can register up to three foreign players and one extra foreigner from Asia, while all Southeast Asian players are considered domestic.

