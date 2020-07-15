Veteran striker returns to football, signs up for top V. League club

Nguyen Anh Duc celebrates his last goal for Vietnam national football team at the AFF Cup final on December 15, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The 35-year-old poacher marks his return to football after a six-month hiatus with a contract worth an undisclosed sum. HAGL will complete the signing when the transfer market opens on July 21.

Duc began training with his new teammates on Tuesday, and will play his first game for HAGL in the 11th round of this year’s V. League 1 against Thanh Hoa FC on July 23.

"The club owner sent the offer to Duc himself," Nguyen Tan Anh, head of HAGL's management, said.

"He is an experienced player and still in good shape. With his presence, hopefully the offensive line of HAGL will improve."

Lack of goals is the reason why HAGL are in sixth place on the table. They have only scored nine goals this season, with their only striker, Chevy Walsh, scoring four of them.

Duc has not been playing professional football for more than six months since his contract with Becamex Binh Duong expired last year, but he continued to train.

Duc played 13 years for Becamex Binh Duong, scoring 116 goals in 335 games. In the national team, he was the main man for coach Park Hang-seo at the 2018 AFF Cup, scoring important goals, including one in the final against Malaysia, and helping the team win the title.

He announced his retirement from international football after the tournament.