V League schedule changed to accommodate World Cup qualifiers, AFC Cup matches

Match week 25, scheduled for October 6, has been moved to October 19 with match week 26 will be played on either October 22 or 23.

This will enable many players to rest and train for events like the two legs of Hanoi FC’s AFC Cup inter-zonal final on September 25 and October 2 and the national team’s World Cup qualifiers while also ensuring the under-22 team have time to recover and prepare for the 2019 SEA Games at the end of November.

Hanoi FC had sought a change in their V. League fixtures since the second leg of the AFC Cup final on October 2 will be played in North Korea.

They estimate it will take three days to travel back to Vietnam afterward while their match against Quang Nam was scheduled for October 6.

Hanoi are in the hunt for the V. League 1 title and the match could well determine their chances.

The national team play Malaysia in Hanoi on October 10 and Indonesia away five days later in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.