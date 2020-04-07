VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Two Vietnamese footballers enter AFC Cup top scorer ranking

By Hoang Nguyen   April 7, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Two Vietnamese footballers enter AFC Cup top scorer ranking
Hanoi FC's captain Nguyen Van Quyet celebrates a goal for the club. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Football Club.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has inducted two Vietnamese players into its all-time top 10 ASEAN goal scorer pantheon.

With 19 goals in four different tournaments for Hanoi FC, Nguyen Van Quyet peaked at number two on the list. The club’s current captain is also the highest goal scorer for Hanoi, having netted 107 goals after 225 appearances for the club.

Last year, Quyet’s impressive performance contributed greatly to the success of Hanoi when it reached the AFC Cup interzone final round for the first time.

Behind Quyet at number seven is the naturalized Brazilian striker Huynh Kesley Alves. He scored 15 goals in AFC Cup while playing for Becamex Binh Duong. Alves gained Vietnamese citizenship in 2009 and earned his first cap for the Vietnam national football team in the same year. The 38-year-old striker has scored a total of 143 goals in 269 appearances throughout his career.

Huynh Kesley Alves (R) plays for HCMC FC at the 2018 V. League 1. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Huynh Kesley Alves (R) plays for HCMC FC at the 2018 V. League 1. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Singapore dominated the list with five players, including striker Aleksandar Duric with 27 goals. Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia have one player each on the list.

Started in 2004, AFC Cup has become Asia’s second biggest club level competition, below the AFC Champions League.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament this year, featuring two Vietnamese clubs HCMC FC and Than Quang Ninh, has been postponed indefinitely. AFC will closely monitor the situation before deciding when to resume fixtures.

Related News:
Tags: AFC Cup Vietnam football Hanoi FC Becamex Binh Duong AFC
 
Read more
Domestic football clubs stay in shape during Covid-19 sidelining

Domestic football clubs stay in shape during Covid-19 sidelining

Vietnam football coach could go missing at AFF Cup

Vietnam football coach could go missing at AFF Cup

Upcoming plans for Vietnam football team after pandemic break

Upcoming plans for Vietnam football team after pandemic break

Vietnamese women drop in world football ranking, remain atop Southeast Asia

Vietnamese women drop in world football ranking, remain atop Southeast Asia

National football league postponed until mid-April, match venues relocated

National football league postponed until mid-April, match venues relocated

Transfers commence despite V. League 1 suspension

Transfers commence despite V. League 1 suspension

Vietnam legend Le Cong Vinh gets Asian Football Confederation endorsement

Vietnam legend Le Cong Vinh gets Asian Football Confederation endorsement

Vietnamese clubs scale AFC rankings

Vietnamese clubs scale AFC rankings

 
go to top