Football

Thanh Hoa FC reverse decision to quit V. League after organizers offer talks

By Lam Thoa   August 7, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Thanh Hoa FC (in yellow) play Saigon FC at V. League 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Thanh Hoa FC have done a U-turn a day after announcing they were dropping out of the 2020 V. League since the stop-start schedule was causing financial difficulties.

Their president, Nguyen Van De, said: "We will continue. The coaching staff and players are not going home any more. They are back at training."

On Wednesday the club had written to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) saying they would stop playing this year since the league postponement three times so far had caused financial troubles.

Explaining their change of mind, De said that after they sent the documents, VFF and VPF executives called them and said they would arrange a meeting next week for clubs to discuss and find common solutions.

"It showed that they respect and know how to listen to clubs. Therefore, we will resume playing when the pandemic situation improves."

Speaking to Tuoi Tre newspaper on Thursday, Pham Nguyen Hong, director of the Thanh Hoa Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said he did not know the club had informed the VFF they were quitting.

Thanh Hoa Province would not allow something like this to happen, he said.

After 11 rounds of the league, Thanh Hoa are eighth in the table with 14 points.

Previously several other clubs like Quang Nam, Song Lam Nghe An and Nam Dinh had also called for cutting short the league on financial grounds.

