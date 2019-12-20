Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

After the end of the 2019 V.League 1 season, Sapporo had held talk with Hanoi FC over a possible move for Quang Hai. Despite wanting to keep Quang Hai, Hanoi FC still informed the midfielder and allowed him to make a decision on his future.

Quang Hai had made up his mind before heading to South Korea with Vietnam Under-23 last week to prepare for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand. A source close to the capital-based club said: "Quang Hai appreciates Sapporo’s interest in him, but he wants to continue dedicating to Hanoi FC. He also believes that the future development of the club is the best springboard for him."

The 1997-born once said that it was a dream of his to play abroad, but only when the right club called at the right time.

Quang Hai has two years left on his contract with Hanoi FC, but the V.League 1 champions are ready to offer their biggest star a better one. He is expected to ink his new deal after returning from Thailand in January.

Sapporo is a J. League 1 club which was home to an iconic Vietnamese player, striker Le Cong Vinh, in 2013. He joined the club on a one-year loan.

Quang Hai sustained an injury in the 30th SEA Games and is still recovering in South Korea. He is making good progress and is almost certain to be in Park's squad at the AFC tournament.

Hai played a major role in sending Vietnam to the final of the tournament in 2018, where they suffered a heartbreaking 1-2 loss to Uzbekistan due to a goal in the last minute of extra time.