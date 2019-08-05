Police officers save football fan’s life during V. League game

Police officer Tran Duc Giang (L) lets an unconscious boy bite his hand to prevent him from swallowing his tongue as as colleague carries the boy to an ambulance car during a V. League match in Nam Dinh Province, August 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

It was a sold out match between Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh and Hoang Anh Gia Lai, with 25,000 fans filling up the seats at the Thien Truong Stadium.

The crowded and hot atmosphere caused a lack of air on the stands, causing a small boy to faint. He was having seizures and beginning to swallow his tongue.

Fortunately for the young fan, mobile police officer Tran Duc Giang and his colleagues spotted the situation and were quick to respond. They got the boy out of the crowd.

Giang also put his hand in the boy's mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue despite being bitten and took him to the ambulance.

The fans at Thien Truong Stadium became quiet and held their breath as they witnessed the incident. Then they cheered loud and long for the two officers who saved the boy’s life.

The boy, of around five years old, became stable at a nearby hospital.

The game ended in a draw with each team scoring twice.

A similar incident had happened in an earlier V. League 2019 match, but involving a player.

On May 5, referee Ngo Duy Lan received praise for quick thinking and action during a match between Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC. Binh Duong’s Nguyen Hung Thien Duc suffered a brain concussion and passed out after a strong collision in the air.

Lan quickly put his hand between Duc’s jaws to prevent him from biting his tongue and swallowing it while waiting for the medical team to come.