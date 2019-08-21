Opponents’ coach praises Hanoi FC midfielder for outstanding performance

Nguyen Quang Hai (C) of Hanoi FC celebrates his successful freekick against Altyn Asyr at the AFC Cup interzone semifinal in Hanoi, August 20, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

"Quang Hai scored two beautiful goals. He is a high-class player. I haven’t yet decided on tactics for the second leg but maybe we will pay much more attention to this player," Hojageldiyev said at a press conference after the game on Tuesday night.

Hanoi FC head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem said he was not worried about Hai being marked by their opponents in the second leg.

"It’s true that Quang Hai played very well in this game. But Hanoi FC is a team. If Altyn Asyr focus on Hai, we still have other players that can score, like Van Quyet and Pape Omar," Nghiem said.

Hai was modest about the two stunning goals that he scored in the game played in Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi.

"My two goals were okay. I have no secret, I just simply work hard when training and give my best for the team. Although I may have bad games sometimes, one thing for sure is that I always give it my all. After each game, I learn to improve myself and to play better."

Nguyen Quang Hai (R) dribbles past three Altyn Asyr defenders to score Vietnam's second goal in the AFC Cup interzone semifnal in Hanoi, August 20, 2019.

In the first leg of AFC Cup interzonal semis, Hai’s brace helped his team earn a closely-fought 3-2 victory. The first of his goals was a marvelous freekick and the second a display of great skills, dribbling past three defenders and curling the ball into the net with his left foot.

Hai is in great form. In the last two league matches, he scored with another freekick and assisted with three goals.

Hanoi FC will travel to Turkmenistan on August 24 to train and play the second leg three days later. Alryn Asyr already have an away goal and only need a 1-0 win to advance.