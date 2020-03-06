Olympic qualifiers: Vietnam suffer 0-5 loss in Australia

Vietnam women's football team (in red) couldn't get a good result against Australia in the first leg of their Olympic playoff in Newcastle, March 6, 2020. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

Playing away against a stronger opponents, Vietnam had intended to park the bus, but they could only keep a clean sheet for the first 10 minutes, before Australia’s captain Sam Kerr scored the opener with a header.

Australia continued to dominate. Vietnam had a good chance in the 18th minute when Bich Thuy passed it from the left flank to Pham Thi Tuoi, but she couldn’t touch the ball.

Missing a great opportunity to equalize, Vietnam paid the price nine minutes after that. Chloe Logarzo received the ball inside the box from a cross and easily made it 2-0 for Australia.

Before the game kicked off, Vietnam had been prepared for Australia's wing attacks, but still they couldn’t stop the wingers from crossing in. Ellie Carpenter and Stephanie Catley put pressure constantly from the flanks. All five goals by Australia came from them.

Vietnam did have another chance in the 34th minute when Bich Thuy almost scored a beautiful freekick.

The third goal of Australia came four minutes later. A simple low pass from the wing put Emily Van Egmond in an easy place to score.

The first half ended 3-0 for Australia.

In the second half, key striker Huynh Nhu was put on the field to strengthen the attack, but Vietnam still failed to find the net. They conceded two more goals. In the 67th minute, Clare Polkinghorne tapped it in from a corner. 13 minutes later, Sam Kerr completed her double on the penalty spot.

Losing 0-5 in the first leg, Vietnam will most likely have to say goodbye to the Olympic dream. They will play the second leg at home on March 11.