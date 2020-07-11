Negotiation deadlock: Vietnamese defender to return to Hanoi FC

Doan Van Hau greets fans after finishing his first match with SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands, December 19, 2019. Photo courtesy of SC Heerenveen Facebook page.

Do Vinh Quang, Hanoi FC president, said on the club's Facebook page Friday: "Van Hau coming home will greatly benefit the club as it is facing a lack of players [due to injuries]."

"With AFF Cup 2020 to take place at the end this year, Hau's return will be a significant enhancement for the Vietnamese team," Quang said.

After Hau's loan contract expired on June 30, both clubs had actively discussed the future of the Vietnamese defender.

Hanoi FC said it had offered to provide financial support, but Heerenveen need to prove they want to keep Hau for technical reasons and not merely commercial purposes.

The club said Friday a deal has not reached since the Dutch club's plan to use and develop Hau did not meet Hanoi FC's expectations.

Hau has only played four minutes for the main team during the Dutch National Cup. After arriving in the country on loan from Hanoi FC last year, he has spent his time appearing mainly for the club’s youth team, Jong Heerenveen, contributing to some of their victories.

The 21-year-old footballer will board a special flight back to Vietnam in one or two weeks.

At the moment, Hanoi FC is facing a crisis in defense with most of its key players sidelined due to injury. They have earned only 11 points after eight rounds, standing 8th out of 14 clubs at top league V. League 1.