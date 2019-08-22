Media firm obtains broadcast rights for Thailand clash at World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam (red) play Thailand in the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers in My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi, March 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The private sports and digital media firm has acquired broadcasting rights for the highly anticipated match for an undisclosed fee. They will find a partner, who can be VTV or VTC, to broadcast the game.

The long-standing rivalry between Vietnam and Thailand in Southeast Asia never fails to get fans on both sides excited, and the upcoming clash between the two teams in a World Cup 2022 qualification match on September 5 is no exception.

Next Media has also purchased screening rights for Vietnam’s home games in World Cup 2022 qualifiers and the Asian Cup 2023 qualification matches.

National broadcaster VTV had previously tried to buy the rights for the Thailand clash, but it found the price too expensive.

The upcoming match, to be played in Thailand, is expected to be a tough one with Vietnam already losing four key players to injuries.

Long considered the Southeast Asian football powerhouse, Thailand has had to take a backseat to Vietnam, who have flourished under coach Park Hang-seo to top the region. The Golden Dragons won the AFF Cup last December, and beat Thailand at the friendly King's Cup tournament in June.

After the first game with Thailand, Vietnam will play Malaysia at home on October 10. Five days later, they will play Indonesia in an away math. In November, Vietnam will play their last two games of 2019 at home against UAE and Thailand.

Eight group winners and the four best group runners-up of the second round will advance to the third round and automatically qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup held in China.