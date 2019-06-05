King’s Cup: Thai coach says team strong enough to beat Vietnam

"This game will be worth the wait. I believe in my players, and the fans will surely give all of their support to Thailand when we face Vietnam. I believe we can beat them."

Yodyardthai was speaking to the media at a training session in Buriram.

Since taking over as Vietnam coach in 2017 Park Hang-seo has never come up against the Thais at the senior level, but managed victories both times the teams played at the U23 level, including a 4-0 victory last March.

Yodyardthai praised Park for what he has achieved with Vietnam.

"I know Vietnam are led by a great coach. He used to be Gus Hiddink’s assistant at the World Cup. He will surely turn Vietnam into a strong team in future.

"In the last two years Vietnam have improved a lot, especially at the U23 AFC and Asian Cup. Therefore, fans from both countries are very excited about the upcoming game."

Thai captain Teerasil Dangda said the match would be all about pride.

"Facing Vietnam is not easy at any level. It has been a few years since I played against them, but I heard they have become much stronger. But so have Thailand. This game promises to be a great one and nobody wants to lose. This game is about pride for both countries."

The keenly anticipated match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. on June 5 (local time) at the Chang Arena Stadium in Buriram. The match will be broadcast on VTC and VTV and reported live on VnExpress International.