Hanoi FC ruled ineligible for 2020 Asian competitions

Hanoi FC's Nguyen Van Quyet dribbles between two players of North Korea's April 25 SC at AFC Cup in Hanoi, September 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) requires a club to field teams at Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 levels to qualify for the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

But Hanoi FC did not play in the national U-15 tournament this season.

With the V. League 1 champions thus eliminated, runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC will take their place in the AFC Champions League qualification and the AFC Cup.

Hanoi FC president Nguyen Quoc Hoi accepted blame claiming the club had lent Saigon FC their U-15 team and therefore could not play in the national tournament.

The explanation has not gone down well with the club's fans, and many question the club's professionalism and commitment.

In 2017 then V. League 1 champions Quang Nam similarly failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League after not playing in the U-17 competition, and Thanh Hoa replaced them.

Hanoi FC recently made it to the inter-zonal final of the 2019 AFC Cup and only lost on away goals to North Korean club April 25 SC.