VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Hanoi FC ruled ineligible for 2020 Asian competitions

By Thoa Thang   October 9, 2019 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Hanoi FC ruled ineligible for 2020 Asian competitions
Hanoi FC's Nguyen Van Quyet dribbles between two players of North Korea's April 25 SC at AFC Cup in Hanoi, September 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Hanoi FC’s pursuit of Asian glory next season has been derailed after they failed to meet what seems a simple requirement.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) requires a club to field teams at Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 levels to qualify for the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

But Hanoi FC did not play in the national U-15 tournament this season.

With the V. League 1 champions thus eliminated, runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC will take their place in the AFC Champions League qualification and the AFC Cup.

Hanoi FC president Nguyen Quoc Hoi accepted blame claiming the club had lent Saigon FC their U-15 team and therefore could not play in the national tournament.

The explanation has not gone down well with the club's fans, and many question the club's professionalism and commitment.

In 2017 then V. League 1 champions Quang Nam similarly failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League after not playing in the U-17 competition, and Thanh Hoa replaced them.

Hanoi FC recently made it to the inter-zonal final of the 2019 AFC Cup and only lost on away goals to North Korean club April 25 SC.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football Hanoi FC AFC Cup Asian Champion Leagues sports
 
Read more
Malaysia stronger than last year, says Vietnam midfielder

Malaysia stronger than last year, says Vietnam midfielder

Hanoi FC end AFC Cup journey with goalless draw in second leg interzone final

Hanoi FC end AFC Cup journey with goalless draw in second leg interzone final

Injury rules out Vietnamese midfielder for 9 months

Injury rules out Vietnamese midfielder for 9 months

Foreign referees hired for last two V. League weeks

Foreign referees hired for last two V. League weeks

Vietnam women climb one place in football world rankings

Vietnam women climb one place in football world rankings

Vietnam draw easier group for 2020 AFC U23 contest

Vietnam draw easier group for 2020 AFC U23 contest

Park Hang-seo explains reluctance to pick overseas Vietnamese players

Park Hang-seo explains reluctance to pick overseas Vietnamese players

 
go to top