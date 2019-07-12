Hanoi FC decline to recruit Euro 2016 Portuguese star

The capital city club was contacted by the 35-year-old Quaresma’s agent Oscar Soler Sola last week for playing in the V. League 1, a representative of Hanoi FC told VnExpress.

Sola said Quaresma’s contract with his current club, Turkey’s Besiktas JK, will expire in June 2020 and if a reasonable and proper offer is made, the winger will move to Hanoi FC.

Despite the fact that signing someone like Quaresma would definitely help the club in the tough run ahead, signing him now is not a part of Hanoi FC’s transfer plan, the club’s representative said.

The V. League 1 2018 champion has just finished signing two new foreign players, Iranian defender Sajjad Moshkelpour and French striker Papa Ibou Kebe, in order to fill two positions they lack for at the moment.

In Quaresma’s position, Hanoi FC already has many wingers like Nguyen Thanh Luong, Nguyen Van Quyet, Do Hung Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai.

Moreover, the transfer window for V. League 1’s second leg has already closed, and even if the club was interested in Quaresma, there wouldn’t be enough time to make a deal with the Portuguese, the representative said.

Quaresma has had a decorated career and was once considered Portugal’s most promising player. He has played for many giant clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan (with whom he won the Champions League), Chelsea and FC Porto. He won the EURO 2016 title with the Portugal national football team, where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The famous winger is best remembered for incorporating several fancy tricks into his style of play, including rabona (cross leg pass) and the trivela, a bending shot with the outside of his right foot. This trick became his trademark move as he has scored and assisted many beautiful goals with it.

Hanoi FC will play the AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final with Becamex Binh Duong on July 31. The match will be reported live.