Football

Footballer on fringe of national team banned for violent on-pitch behavior

By Nam Anh   August 15, 2019 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Hai Huy of Than Quang Ninh plays in a V. League 1 match. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Professional Football Jointstock Company.

Than Quang Ninh midfielder Nguyen Hai Huy received a two-match ban and a fine for unsportsmanlike behavior in a V. League 1 match last week.

Quang Ninh were playing Nam Dinh at home on August 10 when in the 67th minute Huy elbowed Nguyen Ha Long on the nape of his neck in a duel on the left flank.

He then seemed to step on his prone opponent’s head, provoking a furious reaction from the Nam Dinh players.

Huy got away with a yellow card from referee Hoang Ngoc Ha.

But the organizers of the match urged the Vietnamese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee for additional sanctions considering the nature of his infraction.

On Wednesday the committee ruled that Huy would miss Quang Ninh’s matches against Ho Chi Minh City on August 17 and Binh Duong on August 24 and also slapped a fine of VND15 million ($645) on him.

This could affect Huy's chances of winning a national cap at a time when Park Hang-seo is looking for fresh faces for Vietnam’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

He has been in great form this season, orchestrating Quang Ninh’s midfield and scoring six goals.

