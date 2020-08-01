FIFA to allocate $1.5 million financial aid to Vietnam

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (white) and Quang Nam FC on Pleiku Stadium, Central Highlands, during a V. League 1 match on July 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The decision was made Wednesday after FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

The world football association said it would distribute a financial support package worth $1.5 million to each of its 211 national football governing bodies around the world amid this difficult time, with $1 million going toward men's football and the rest to women's football.

FIFA announced all scheduled tournaments in September organized by Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), and Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) will be postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, FIFA will add seven more days to their tournament dates in June next year to increase the number of league matches.

The seven additional tournament dates will also apply to the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, scheduled from March to June 2022. In response to Asia's 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October and November this year, Infantino affirmed he and AFC would follow the outbreak development and provide timely solutions.

While many football tournaments around the world were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Chairman of VFF Tran Quoc Tuan revealed local football had successfully staged over 400 matches, with top-flight football league V. League 1 receiving 8,000-9,000 spectators per game.

Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company announced last Sunday it would postpone V. League 1 and 2 matches indefinitely after the country recorded a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

By Saturday morning, the nation had recorded 558 cases, with 182 remaining active, 373 recovered and three dead.