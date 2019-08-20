VnExpress International
Defender trouble plagues Hanoi FC ahead of AFC Cup interzone semis

By Hoang Nguyen   August 20, 2019 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Hanoi FC players will have a tough match against Turkmen Altyn Asyr on August 20 due to the lack of defenders. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Football Club.

Ahead of their AFC Cup interzone semifinal clash with Turkmen side Altyn Asyr, Hanoi FC is running through defenders at an alarming rate.

Their mainstay at the back, national player Do Duy Manh, suffered a minor injury in a V. League game and his participation is in doubt.

The other center-backs, Dinh Tien Thanh and Dau Van Toan, are already out with injuries.

Doan Van Hau, who can play at both center-back and left-back, damaged a knee in a league game and is out for five weeks.

Right-back Tran Van Kien has also had problems with a foot.

Head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem admitted to being concerned at the pre-match press conference.

"What I’m worried about most right now is that players are burning out and [will be exhausted] for the game."

"Two-thirds of the team are burning out. Pape Omar is having an ankle issue. I have talked with Duy Manh to see if he can play. We have no more centre-backs left. Manh can play, but not for 90 minutes."

The team’s injury problems are not only at the back. Striker and captain Nguyen Van Quyet is not sure about taking the field either.

Hanoi FC seems set for a hard time despite playing at home at the Hang Day Stadium.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on August 20, and will be reported live by VnExpress.

