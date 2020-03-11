Covid-19 threat: V. League to play 2nd round match too without spectators

Coach Park Hang-seo wears face mask as he watches the V. League game between SLNA and Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium, HCMC, March 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) revealed this while announcing changes to HCMC FC’s second and third round matches to facilitate the club's schedule at AFC Cup.

The two games have been advanced by one day - against Thanh Hoa on March 15 and Hai Phong on March 20.

The VPF called on clubs to play the second round too without spectators like they did earlier during their first match of the season on March 6-8. The second round will be played between March 13-15.

In the event, matches were played in Gia Lai, Quang Nam, Ha Noi, Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Binh Duong, and Ho Chi Minh City behind closed doors. Players and guests had their temperature checked before being allowed to enter the stadiums.

The V. League has 14 teams in the fray. Hanoi FC were the champions last year and HCMC FC the runners-up.

The V. League 2 will also kick off behind closed doors on March 14, with only players, stadium staff, guests, and reporters allowed in.