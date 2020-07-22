Costa Rican footballers to try out for Ho Chi Minh City FC

Ariel Rodriguez, 31, is a striker and has a transfer value of $315,000 according to Transfermarkt, a German football website that estimates the worth of all professional footballers.

He has played for Deportivo Saprissa FC and scored eight goals for the Costa Rica national team.

Jose Ortiz, 28, can play as both left and right winger and is worth an estimated $715,000. In 13 appearances for the national team, he has scored three goals. He played for Colombian club Millonarios FC last year.

Both players will have their first training session with the team once their quarantine ends. Head Coach Chung Hae-seong will assess them and make a decision on whether to sign them.

If they are signed up they might play in the 13th round match of the V. League 1 against Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC on August 3.

HCMC FC have not said how much their transfer fees would be.

The club is standing third in the ongoing V. League 1 with 17 points, winning five of 10 games.