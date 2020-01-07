Cong Phuong return to boost HCMC FC

Nguyen Cong Phuong (L) holds the HCMC FC banner with club president Nguyen Huu Thang on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of HCMC FC.

Phuong, who met with club president Nguyen Huu Thang in a simple introduction ceremony at HCMC FC HQ, starts training with the team on Tuesday.

HCMC FC reached a deal to sign Phuong from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truidense V.V. in December. Accordingly, HCMC acquired the remaining half of the one-year loan deal signed in July last year between Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC and Sint-Truidense.

A source said HCMC paid the Belgian FC over 100,000 euros ($110,790) to secure Phuong for the first half of 2020.

Ever since joining the Belgian club, Phuong entered the field only once. He was even sent to play for the U21 Sint Truidense team, but failed to make an impression.

After Phuong was officially introduced at HCMC FC, Sint-Truidense V.V also announced his departure via its website.

"Nguyen Cong Phuong will spend the rest of the season on loan at HCMC FC. He came to Stayen Stadium in the summer and debuted in the game against Club Brugge. Sint-Trudent V.V. wished him success at the new club."

Phuong is expected to play a vital role as HCMC FC competes in the AFC Champions League, the 39th edition of Asia's highest club football tournament organized by Asian Football Confederation to kick off on January 14, alongside the V-League and Vietnamese National Football Cup.

HCMC also signed goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung and midfielder Vo Huy Toan to strengthen its squad. Two foreign additions are Swedish national striker Viktor Prodell and Senegalese defender Pape Diakite, who played in America’s second highest football league - USL Pro last year.