Coach Park Hang-seo back on the job after coronavirus isolation

Coach Park Hang-seo has returned to his job after two weeks of quarantine at home in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

His health was checked and declared normal by the medical center of Phu Do Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, where he currently resides.

Park and his wife Choi Sang-a had returned from South Korea on February 23, showing no symptom associated with the novel coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease. The couple had not traveled to South Korea’s Covid-19 hotspots, Deagu City and Gyeongnam Province. They had remained in Seoul during their stay.

Park went to the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City Sunday to watch the game between Saigon FC and Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA). He reportedly wants to check out some players like Phan Van Duc, Pham Xuan Manh and Ho Tuan Tai before listing the official squad for the March 31 World Cup 2022 qualifier clash against Malaysia.

Park’s assistants, Lee Young-jin and Park Sung-guyn, have also completed their 14-day-quarantine. They went to the Tam Ky Stadium in the central province of Quang Nam and Pleiku Stadium in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to watch other V. Leagues games and scout for talent.

During their quarantine time at home, Park, his wife and assistants were closely monitored by the Phu Do Ward medical center. They had received frequent medical checks and followed the quarantine procedures strictly, the center said.

Earlier, on February 1, Park renewed his contract with the Vietnam Football Federation, the terms of which have not been disclosed. His stated mission in 2020 is to get Vietnam through the third round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers and to successfully defend the AFF Cup title, which Vietnam won in 2018.