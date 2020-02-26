VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

AFC Cup: Than Quang Ninh draw with Ceres Negros in hard-fought encounter

By Hoang Nguyen   February 26, 2020 | 10:02 am GMT+7
AFC Cup: Than Quang Ninh draw with Ceres Negros in hard-fought encounter
Than Quang Ninh (in red) and Ceres Negros contributed a great match for the fans on February 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

Than Quang Ninh scored a point after drawing 2-2 with Ceres Negros in an AFC Cup group stage match on Tuesday.

Playing Ceres Negros, considered the strongest team in group G, in their home ground, Than Quang Ninh were not fazed. They started the game strongly, using counter attacks to keep the Filipino club on their toes.

The stars of Than Quang Ninh for this game were Jamaican striker Jeremie Lynch and midfielder Nguyen Hai Huy. In the 26th minute, Hai Huy made a clever through ball for Lynch, leaving the latter with a one on one situation against Ceres Negros goalkeeper. Showing speed and composure, Lynch did the needful.

After conceding, Ceres Negros pressed hard for an equalizer. Than Quang Ninh displayed good ball control and possession in the midfield to slow down the tempo of the game.

However, in the last additional minute of the first half, Duong Van Khoa committed a foul inside the box and Bienvenido Maranon stepped up to score the penalty in panenka style for Ceres Negros.

In the second half, Ceres continued to threaten Than Quang Ninh defense with their strong offense and it proved effective. In the 62nd minute Quang Ninh's defense revealed a big space for Jose Porteria to exploit, and he pushed his team into the lead.

But just seven minutes later, Quang Ninh equalized. In a messy situation, Hai Huy showed some quick reflexes and footwork to score his team's second goal. The two teams played a slower more steady game in the remaining minutes, mainly in the midfield, and neither managed to find the net again.

Drawing 2-2 with Ceres Negros in an away match keeps alive Than Quang Ninh’s hopes of getting through the group stage.

Than Quang Ninh 2-2 Ceres Negros

Related News:

2020 AFC Cup

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

AFC Cup: Early red card inflicts heavy loss on Than Quang Ninh

AFC Cup: Early red card inflicts heavy loss on Than Quang Ninh

AFC Cup: New signings shine in HCMC FC draw in Myanmar

AFC Cup: New signings shine in HCMC FC draw in Myanmar

See more
Tags: AFC Cup Than Quang Ninh Ceres Negros football Vietnam
 
Read more
Renewed motivation beckons Vietnam head coach

Renewed motivation beckons Vietnam head coach

Vietnam to send junior team to France's Toulon Tournament

Vietnam to send junior team to France's Toulon Tournament

US club reject HCMC FC’s $1 million offer for Vietnamese-American star

US club reject HCMC FC’s $1 million offer for Vietnamese-American star

HCMC FC agrees to pay $1 million for Vietnamese-American midfield star

HCMC FC agrees to pay $1 million for Vietnamese-American midfield star

Vietnam wants AFF Women's Championship not to be split over two years

Vietnam wants AFF Women's Championship not to be split over two years

Ho Chi Minh City sign South Korean midfielder amid injury crisis

Ho Chi Minh City sign South Korean midfielder amid injury crisis

Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw

Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

 
go to top