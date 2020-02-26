AFC Cup: Than Quang Ninh draw with Ceres Negros in hard-fought encounter

Than Quang Ninh (in red) and Ceres Negros contributed a great match for the fans on February 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

Playing Ceres Negros, considered the strongest team in group G, in their home ground, Than Quang Ninh were not fazed. They started the game strongly, using counter attacks to keep the Filipino club on their toes.

The stars of Than Quang Ninh for this game were Jamaican striker Jeremie Lynch and midfielder Nguyen Hai Huy. In the 26th minute, Hai Huy made a clever through ball for Lynch, leaving the latter with a one on one situation against Ceres Negros goalkeeper. Showing speed and composure, Lynch did the needful.

After conceding, Ceres Negros pressed hard for an equalizer. Than Quang Ninh displayed good ball control and possession in the midfield to slow down the tempo of the game.

However, in the last additional minute of the first half, Duong Van Khoa committed a foul inside the box and Bienvenido Maranon stepped up to score the penalty in panenka style for Ceres Negros.

In the second half, Ceres continued to threaten Than Quang Ninh defense with their strong offense and it proved effective. In the 62nd minute Quang Ninh's defense revealed a big space for Jose Porteria to exploit, and he pushed his team into the lead.

But just seven minutes later, Quang Ninh equalized. In a messy situation, Hai Huy showed some quick reflexes and footwork to score his team's second goal. The two teams played a slower more steady game in the remaining minutes, mainly in the midfield, and neither managed to find the net again.

Drawing 2-2 with Ceres Negros in an away match keeps alive Than Quang Ninh’s hopes of getting through the group stage.