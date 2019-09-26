AFC Cup: Hanoi FC waste many chances, but coach okay with result

"I’m happy with the result, there’s nothing to be upset about. I’m just a little sorry that the players wasted many chances to score. The defensive line played well, although the opponent scored with the only two opportunities that they got," Nghiem said.

Coach Nghiem also talked about the second goal of North Korean 4.25 SC, when the substitute goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung couldn’t save a long shot in the 87th minute.

"I think that we cannot blame Dung for the second goal. That was a great shot. Not many goalkeepers would have been able to save that," Nghiem said.

Dung was subbed in for Nguyen Van Cong, the main goalie of Hanoi FC, who was injured in the 35th minute.

Substitute goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung (in black) catches the ball in AFC Cup interzone final first leg in Hanoi, September 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

At the Hang Day Stadium Wednesday, 4.25 SC opened the score board first with a goal from Rim Choi Min in the 20th minute, but Hanoi responded almost immediately with an equalizer by Nguyen Van Quyet. Hanoi scored the second seven minutes later with Papa Ibou Kebe finding the opponents net.

After that, Hanoi squandered many chances to score as Kebe, Quyet, Pape Omar and Nguyen Quang Hai failed to convert. The capital city club was punished for its lapses when their opponents scored a late goal.

"It would have been great if we could keep the 2-1 score. But drawing 2-2 is fine, because when the team plays with nothing left to lose, they will be more comfortable mentally. The chance of advancing for both teams is 50-50. We have more difficulty as we will play away from home, on an artificial grass field," Nghiem added.

The 2-2 result gives Hanoi the disadvantage because 4.25 has got two away goals. In the second leg which takes place on October 2, Hanoi will play in North Korea. If the capital club want to advance, they will have to win or draw by scoring three goals or more.