After football, Vietnam futsal returns to action

The futsal national league qualifiers this year consist of six clubs - Sanna Khanh Hoa, Tan Hiep Hung, Cao Bang, Quang Nam, Viet Foodball and Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak. Four of these six teams with the highest points will advance to the second phase of the competition.

The second phase will have 10 clubs, including the top six teams at last year’s tournament: Thai Son Nam, Sahako, Sanivest Sanatech Khanh Hoa, Kadiachain Sai Gon FC, Da Nang and Thai Son Bac. The teams will play each other and the one with most points at the end of all matches will win the competition. The top six teams will be move directly into phase two of the 2021 tournament.

This year’s first phase will take place from June 1 to 9. The two legs of the second phase will be played from June 14 to July 5 and from September 5 to 26.

The gymnasium of Nha Trang University in the central Khanh Hoa Province will be the venue for the qualifiers and the first leg of the second phase. The second leg will take place at the Lanh Binh Thang sports arena in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City.

The winner will get VND500 million ($21,470) and represent Vietnam at the Asian Futsal Club Championship next year. The runner up will receive prize money of VND200 million ($8,600) and a slot at the Southeast Asian Futsal Club Championship. The third-place team will get VND100 million ($4,300).

Futsal is the third sport to return to action in Vietnam after cycling and football after the Covid-19 pandemic suspended all sports events in the country since March.

Thai Son Nam of HCMC won the tournament last year, their fourth consecutive national title. In the futsal category of Vietnam Golden Ball awards 2019, all five contenders were from Thai Son Nam.