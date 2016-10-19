VnExpress International
Zika virus strikes again in Ho Chi Minh City

By Le Phuong, Hoai Nhon   October 19, 2016 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, January 13, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

Wards in District 2 and District 12 have diagnosed two new victims of the mosquito-borne virus.

Ho Chi Minh City has declared two new cases of the Zika virus in An Phu Ward in District 2 and Hiep Thanh Ward in District 12 after it was confirmed the victims had contracted the mosquito-borne virus.

Leaders of the municipal government have asked the local health sector and district authorities to take immediate measures to eradicate mosquitoes and their larvae to stop the virus from spreading.

In April, two Vietnamese women became the first confirmed cases of the virus in Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Among the seven cases recorded so far, Ho Chi Minh City has four, while Binh Duong, Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen have reported one case each.

Experts say there could be more infections in the coming time. The Ministry of Health has told women who are planning to have babies to take extra caution and preventive measures.

A local woman in the Central Highlands' province of Dak Lak has given birth to a baby with an abnormally small head.

Doctors are monitoring the four-month-old girl and her mother, and lab samples have been sent to Japan’s Nagasaki University to see if there is any connection with Zika.

