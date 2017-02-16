VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Zika infections reach 233 in Vietnam

By Le Phuong   February 16, 2017 | 12:25 pm GMT+7

Nearly 90 percent of the patients reside in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam reported 13 new Zika cases, this year, raising total infections of the mosquito-borne virus to 233 since last summer.

Ho Chi Minh City alone reported 207 cases (including the country’s first, last April), according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam has only reported one baby born with microcephaly linked to the Zika virus in Dak Lak Province.

Zika is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also a vector for yellow and dengue fevers.

Vietnam reported 110,876 cases of dengue fever, last year, up 19 percent from the previous year. Dengue killed 19 patients in the whole of 2016.

During the same time, the country successfully limited the spread of deadly hand-foot-mouth disease, lowering infections by 19.3 percent to 45,000 and fatalities by 83 percent to just one death, last year.

Related news:

Vietnam reports 212 Zika cases

Vietnam continues fight against its greatest war-era enemy

Tags: Vietnam healthcare Zika
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top