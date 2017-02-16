Zika infections reach 233 in Vietnam

Vietnam reported 13 new Zika cases, this year, raising total infections of the mosquito-borne virus to 233 since last summer.

Ho Chi Minh City alone reported 207 cases (including the country’s first, last April), according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam has only reported one baby born with microcephaly linked to the Zika virus in Dak Lak Province.

Zika is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also a vector for yellow and dengue fevers.

Vietnam reported 110,876 cases of dengue fever, last year, up 19 percent from the previous year. Dengue killed 19 patients in the whole of 2016.

During the same time, the country successfully limited the spread of deadly hand-foot-mouth disease, lowering infections by 19.3 percent to 45,000 and fatalities by 83 percent to just one death, last year.

