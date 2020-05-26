VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

By Le Nga   May 26, 2020 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang
An Aedes Aegypti mosquito is seen in a lab of the International Training and Medical Research Training Center (CIDEIM) in Cali, Colombia, February 2, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Jaime Saldarriaga.

A man in Da Nang has been found infected with the Zika virus, which causes microcephaly in babies, the first case in Vietnam in three years.

The unidentified man, 25, lives in Lien Chieu District and is under treatment, Pham Hung, head of the General Department of Preventative Medicine’s department for communicable disease control, said on Monday.

The Zika virus is primarily spread through mosquitoes and potentially transmitted sexually, from mother to child and through blood transfusion.

The disease it causes, Zika fever, produces mild symptoms like fever, red eyes, joint pain, headache, or rash in humans. But it is known to cause microcephaly and other brain malformations in some babies born to mothers infected during pregnancy.

Microcephaly causes an abnormally small head, intellectual disability and poor motor and speech functions. There is no vaccine yet against Zika.

Vietnam’s first reported case of Zika virus infection was in 2016 in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa. By early 2017 the country recorded 265 cases.

One baby was born with microcephaly linked to the Zika virus in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in 2016.

Like other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, Zika virus outbreaks occur mostly during the rainy season.

In Vietnam, most cases have been recorded in the south but also in the central region and the Central Highlands.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

disease

Zika

mosquito

microcephaly

Da Nang

pregnancy

birth defects

 

Read more

Vietnam suspends officials implicated in Japanese firm's bribery allegations

Vietnam suspends officials implicated in Japanese firm's bribery allegations

Make motorbike emission inspections mandatory: Transport Ministry

Make motorbike emission inspections mandatory: Transport Ministry

Vietnam arrests man trafficking guns, drugs from Cambodia

Vietnam arrests man trafficking guns, drugs from Cambodia

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

 
go to top